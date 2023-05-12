Granting of Mining Lease: Kogi Court Adjourns till June 27

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, has adjourned the case with suit No: FHC /LKJ/C5/25/17, involving the Atta family as plaintiffs and two mining companies, Dangote Industries Limited and Dangote Cement Plc, and the Federal Ministry of mine and Steel Development as defendants till June 27, 2023.

The plaintiffs, Prince Mahmud Sani Atta, Abdulmaliki Atta, Mohammed Sadiq Atta, and Mohammed Shaibu Onochu Atta, have dragged the defendants to the Federal High Court in 2017 over alleged granting of mining lease 2541 ML with No 00001103 dated February 1, 2008, to the first defendant by the second defendant and third defendant without compliance with provision of the Nigeria Mineral and Mining Act 2007.

The defendants are AICO, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, the Mining Cadastre office, Dangote Industries Limited and Dangote Cement Plc.

When the case came up for mentioning yesterday, the plaintiff’s legal counsel Mathew Onoja, had moved for oral application for motion for hearing.

The counsel for the 1st , 4th and 5th defendants, Imen Edem-Nse, objected to the plaintiff’s legal counsel, arguing that Onoja cannot move such a motion because other legal teams in the case have not been properly served the motion for the change counsel to the plaintiff.

He drew the attention of the trial Judge, Justice S.B .Onuh, to High Order 9 Rule 35 in case there is need for a change in legal counsel, such motion must be properly served, and therefore vowed that it must be done according to rule.

Responding, Onoja told the court that contrary to the objection, we have complied with rule by filing application for the change of counsel and had been duly served the court and defendants.

He explained further that the plaintiffs had told him that the application was filed on October 11, 2022, and the registry should bail them out.

But when the Judge asked for application from the registrar, it could not be found in the court records.

Plaintiff’s counsel, therefore, told the court that he would do the needful by serving them fresh application so as to allow the hearing of the substantive suit before the court.

In his ruling, Justice S.B .Onuh granted the oral application by the plaintiff’s counsel to properly serve the defendants and court the notice for change of legal counsel.

Justice Onuh, therefore, adjourned the case for hearing till June 27, 2023.



Granting of Mining Lease: Kogi Court Adjourns till June 27

