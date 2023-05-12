CFAO Motors Now Official Distributor of Toyota Vehicles in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

CFAO Motors, a leading distributor of mobility products and services in Nigeria has been appointed as an official distributor of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria by the automaker, Toyota Motor Corporation.



The development was contained in a statement issued yesterday, by CFAO after an official unveiling of the distributorship on Wednesday night, at an event attended by the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, and the Consule General of France in Lagos, Laurence Monmayrant.

It stated: “CFAO has been appointed as an official distributor of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria, effective immediately.



“This appointment positions CFAO Motors as the second official distributor of Toyota vehicles in the country, and reinforces the company’s commitment to providing high-quality mobility solutions to its customers.”



Toyota is a globally recognised brand, known for its durable, reliable, and high-performance vehicles. With CFAO Motors now officially appointed as a distributor of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria, customers can expect to have access to a wide range of Toyota cars, pick-up, and SUVs that will cater to their transportation needs and aftersales service.



The appointment of CFAO Motors as an official Toyota distributor in Nigeria was a testament to the company’s long-standing reputation for excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction, according to the statement.



“CFAO Motors expressed its excitement over the partnership and its readiness to provide Nigerians with access to Toyota vehicles that meet their expectations in terms of quality, durability, and affordability,” it added.



The Business Head of Toyota by CFAO Nigeria, Boye Ajayi said, “We are proud to be appointed as an official distributor of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria. This partnership with Toyota is a testament to our commitment to providing Nigerians with world-class mobility solutions that meet their needs and expectations.”

The CFAO Group boasts of the largest automotive distribution network on the continent and is a key distributor of Toyota in 37 countries.



As a subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, CFAO is the corporation’s African division and platform for business development on the continent. Together, CFAO and TTC leverage their synergistic culture and long-term outlook to tackle new challenges in Africa.

After 120 years of operation in Nigeria, CFAO Nigeria is thrilled to introduce Toyota by CFAO. This new appointment is sure to bring excitement and opportunities for growth to the automobile industry in Nigeria.