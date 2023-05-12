  • Friday, 12th May, 2023

Aba to Join Nigerian Cities with Thriving Business Schools

Nigeria | 2 hours ago


Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

Plans have been concluded for Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, to have a business school just like other major cities in Nigeria, where such schools have already taken root.

The Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Dr. Hagler Okorie, made this known yesterday at a pre-convocation press conference in Aba, saying the Enyimba City was long overdue to have a business school.

Presently, Lagos and Enugu are the major cities in Nigeria that have business schools, the Lagos Business School (LBS) and the ESUT Business School respectively.

The Abiapoly rector said plans have been concluded to establish the Aba Business School to further enhance the status of Enyimba City as a commercial/industrial hub in the Southeast.

Okorie, who is an associate professor of law, said consultative meetings have been held with the Aba business community and other stakeholders, adding that there is a consensus of opinion for Aba to have a business school.

He said the Abiapoly would soon be

converted to a university as the bill to that effect has reached the final stage in the process of being passed into law by the state House of Assembly before subsequent assent by the governor.

Okorie stated that Abiapoly has good facilities and high quality staff to effectively carry out its mandate of training middle level manpower for the country, adding that over 85 percent of staff members are PhD holders.

He said the new administration in Abiapoly headed by him was determined to add value to the institution and chart a new trajectory in terms of policies, programme implementation and relationships.

According to him, “Our duty now as a new administration is to push this narrative that we have what takes to run a digital polytechnic in this 21st century.”

The rector acknowledged that Abiapoly has a huge burden of arrears of salaries and convocation as the institution has been graduating students without holding convocation for the past 12 years.

However, he assured the workers of Abiapoly that the problem of salary arrears would eventually be sorted out, saying: “I have a handle around the salary issue and we’ll go chasing alternative sources of revenue.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.