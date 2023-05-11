Zoning is Undemocratic, Dangerous, Says Former Lawmaker, Chika

Juliet Akoje in Abuja



A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abubakar Chika, from Niger State, has described the zoning of the National Assembly leadership position as undemocratic and very dangerous.

Speaking in Abuja, yesterday, he stated that, “The legislature is an independent body and they must choose among themselves, neither the president nor the party has the right to dictate, who should lead the national assembly.

“The National Assembly like any other arms of government is independent to decide, who will lead as an arm of government. So, I don’t see any reason that either the party or anyone will micro zone or no zone, so you can’t microzone the legislature. This is undemocratic and very dangerous to democracy and I don’t think this will fly.

“I have been speaking about the injustice we have been having within the APC and it is not because I have an interest in Aliyu Betara but because I am speaking as a former legislature who don’t want to see that arm of government being bastardised in dictatorship.

“APC has been cantankerous because of the advice that has been coming from so many quarters. You can see even from in terms of how that seat of legislature should be shared. How did you exclude the North Central, so I think it is a biased thing. Somebody just think I must make this person, whether he is going to cover up for me”

“But I think the president-elect is an honourable man and should think beyond Lagos State, this is Nigeria and not Lagos State House of Assembly and we have a national assembly consisting of people from everywhere and with different character. APC should know that they do not have the majority particularly in the House of Representatives, the minority is greater in number and with that you can’t dictate.”