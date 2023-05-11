NMDPRA Shuts Down 75 Filling Stations in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed off 75 filling stations operating without valid operational licences and for other infractions in Osun State.

NMDPRA State Coordinator, Mr. Kunle Adeyemo, disclosed this yesterday, while speaking to newsmen on its activities for the month of April, in Osogbo.

Adeyemo, said the filling stations were sealed during surveillance operation of the agency in the month of April, during which 301 filling stations were visited across the state.

According to him, the intense surveillance activities of the agency of late, revealed that many of the filling stations in the state do not have valid operational licences.

Adeyemo said in line with the federal government’s directive, all petroleum marketers have till 31st of May to get their valid licences.

He said any petroleum marketers who failed to adhere to the deadline for obtaining their valid operational licences would be severely sanction and penalise.

Adeyemo, also said marketers who had turned their filling stations to packing space, car wash, cash point, or are operating without safety facilities, engaging in pump adjustment, using untrained attendants and were engaging in other infractions should desist from such act.

“It is important to state that the charges for the above infractions had been increased by the federal government.

“We implore petroleum marketers to start conforming with the rules guiding the operation of filling stations in the state and also meet up with the May 31, deadline, as NMDPRA surveillance team will be all out to monitor compliance.

“We urged all marketers to abide with the above to avoid being sanction,” he added.

Adeyemo, also said the agency had a meeting with leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on the need for their members to obtain valid licences and also abide by the rules guiding the operation of filling stations.

He said the Vice-Chairman of IPMAN, Ibadan depot, in charge of Oyo and Osun states, Alhaji lekan leklaw, pleaded with the agency to give members of the union time to comply with the directive of the federal government.

Adeyemo said at the meeting, IPMAN members were given till May 31 to get or start processing their operational licences.