Kpanor, Da-Silva Begin Title  Defence at Ikoyi Tennis Grand Slam

The 2023 edition of the annual Zenith Bank Tennis Grand Slam starts today at the Ikoyi Club 1938 with winners of last edition warming up to keep their respective titles.

Julie Kpanor who defeated Chizoba Onuoha 7-5, 6-0 to win the ladies single will have her hands full against Onuoha, who is now the tennis section captain, as well as other opponents aiming to record upsets.

Destiny Da Silva who defeated Rume Dubre 6-2 in the Men Singles A final last year is also expected to be on the cards just as ace sports administrator, Godwin Kienka, who defeated Edet Akpaso 6-1, 6-1 to win the Veteran Singles for above 60s, has already registered for this edition.

Veteran football administrator and former Eagles Skipper, Segun Odegbami will however be challenging Kienka in this 2023 edition.

For Super Veterans cadre, Hector Etomi and Innocent Ihebuzor will file out for honours while Chiwete Njokanma and Emelie Okika are top players registered for Men Singles A this year. Idris Bello-Osagie and Azubuike Okonkwo will compete in Men Singles B.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the bank was excited to be helping in fostering better bonding by club members with the annual Grand Slam event.

“We are happy with this event, which put smiles on the faces of members every year. We wish all participants the best in this edition,” Onyeagwu said.

Club Tennis Captain, Onuoha, assured stakeholders that all arrangements have been concluded to stage a more quality event this term.

