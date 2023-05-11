ITU, European Commission Collaborate to Promote Global Internet Connectivity, Digital Transformation

Emma Okonji

A new project from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the European Commission (EC) has been launched to promote global internet services and skills for everyone, including digital transformation over the next three years.

The ITU-EC project tagged, ‘Promoting and measuring universal and meaningful digital connectivity’, is expected to cost EUR 3 million ($3.3 million) over three years to advance holistic policy approaches and provide recommendations on boosting good-quality internet and mobile access. The project is part of the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative.

ITU, the United Nations specialised agency for information and communication technologies and the EC launched the project jointly at the Transform Africa Summit, which took place in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, last month.

Giving details of the global project, ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said: “This new partnership between ITU and the European Commission offers a unique opportunity for strengthening multilateral cooperation to expand meaningful connectivity and drive sustainable digital transformation. It puts digital at the centre of our common efforts to help the world get back on track to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

According to her, universal and meaningful connectivity represents the possibility for everyone to enjoy a safe, satisfying, enriching and productive online experience at an affordable cost.

ITU’s Facts and Figures 2022, states that 5.3 billion people around the world are online today, yet many only enjoy basic connectivity, and the remaining 2.7 billion people, roughly one-third of the global population, are totally unconnected to the Internet.

Moreover, multiple digital divides persist across and within countries, as there are fewer women online than men globally and universal connectivity remains a distant prospect in the least developed countries (LDCs) and landlocked developing countries (LLDCs).

The Director of ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau, Dr. Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, said: “The potential of the internet for social and economic good remains largely untapped today as one-third of humanity remains offline, and many users only enjoy basic connectivity. This new ITU-EC project will mainstream universal and meaningful connectivity and encourage countries to adopt a holistic approach, which is a necessary condition for a prosperous and inclusive society.”

The new project, which is in line with ITU’s mission to connect the world and leave no one behind, as well as the objectives of the European Union’s Global Gateway, aims to make universal and meaningful connectivity a top policy priority, improve evidence-based policymaking, fund sourcing and project implementation.

The ITU-EC project will help to direct investment and assistance efforts on targets for universal and meaningful connectivity established by a multi-stakeholder working group, including some 40 representatives from a diverse set of stakeholders together with ITU and the Office of the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology.

A dedicated dashboard, to be released later this year, will help statisticians and policymakers share data and monitor progress on the universal meaningful connectivity indicators. The enhanced data will enable easier identification, sharing and promotion of recommendations and practical solutions to accelerate progress, ITU said in a statement.