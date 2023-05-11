Huawei to Enable Energy Landscape Transition with 4T Technologies

Emma Okonji

Huawei, last week, held the Fusion Solar Forum 2023 at the sidelines of the Africa Solar Show 2023 in Johannesburg, where industry associations, sector organisations, industry leaders and experts gathered to share industry trends and insights.

They used the occasion to presented innovative solutions and best practices which will contribute to the development of the industry on the continent.

President of Huawei sub Saharan Africa, Leo Chen, said the quest for global carbon neutrality, energy security, and commercial value were driving the rapid development of a new international energy industry. The urgency of Africa’s own transition is being accelerated by power shortages and rising energy prices.

Chen indicated that in facing these challenges, Huawei as a leading ICT company, could be part of the solution. “With a heavy investment in R&D, we’ve developed the most comprehensive set of technologies in ICT, and this forms our unique advantage,” Chen, said.

He explained that by integrating power electronic and digital technologies, Huawei’s ‘4T’ (WatT, HeaT, BatTery, and BiT) technologies, which refers to Huawei’s innovations in the field of power electronics, thermal management, power storage, and Cloud and AI, could enable the traditional solar energy industry to be more efficient and more intelligent.

“The application of our “4T” technologies, will also effectively accelerate Africa’s energy transition toward the direction of ‘4D’, which is Decarbonisation, Digitalisation, Decentralisation, and Democratisation,” he further said. South Africa’s Electricity Minister, Dr. Kgosientso Ramakgopa, gave a keynote address at the forum, and commended Huawei for the role it is playing in infrastructure development in Africa and in greening South Africa’s energy systems.