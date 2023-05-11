Gunmen Burn Bus, Tricycle in Onitsha to Enforce Illegal Sit-at-home

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Youths wielding guns and other dangerous weapons yesterday tried to disrupt economic activities in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The youths, who were suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), accosted and burnt a commercial bus in Onitsha, claiming to be enforcing a sit at home directive.

The youths also burnt down a tricycle, while shooting into the air in Onitsha.

A message had been circulated last weekend on social media, stating that there would be a four-day sit at home exercise in the South-east, begining from Monday, May 8, to May 11.

No reason was given for the order. But a press release by the Spokesperson of IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful, stated that the group had announced May 30 as a day for all Biafrans to sit at home, in commemoration of Biafra Day.

The burning of vehicles, it was gathered, had sent panic in Onitsha town, with a source saying that the enforcers were heading towards Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area, through the old road.

But the State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP. Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident said that the enforcers were confronted by police operatives, and had long been dislodged.

He said: “Police responded swiftly which made the criminals escape the scene. The hoodlums in an attempt to scare the residents from coming out to embark on their daily activities; stopped and set on fire commercial vehicles and tricycles plying the road.

“The residents courageously resisted the assailants and the fire has been put off by the police operatives and some people in the area. Meanwhile calm has returned to the area and the situation is under control and monitored.”

