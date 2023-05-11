Group Backs Akpabio, Abass for Senate, House Leadership

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



A group, Grassroots Mobilization for Asiwaju (GMA 2023), has declared support for the party’s choices of Senator Godswill Akpabio for the position of senate president, and Tajudeen Abass for the speaker, House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly.

National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Aminu Aminu, stated this while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, where he described Akpabio and Tajudeen as stabilizers of democracy and true bridge builders.

He stressed that the two parliamentarians have proved themselves to be patriotic and progressive Nigerians, who have contributed immensely to the development of the nation and the safeguarding of the country’s democracy.

“Our endorsement of the above-mentioned gentlemen was born out of critical thinking and assessment of their track records and performance in the national polity.

“Their commitment to the cause of this nation, and their wealth of experience in administrative and legislative management will go a long way in assisting the president-elect to stay focused on delivering the promise made to Nigerians,” it stated.

The group, therefore, called on members-elect to bury their hatchets and rally around Akpabio and Tajudeen as the leaders of the two Chambers of the 10th assembly.

“We also appeal to the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect to consider appointing those who are experienced, detribalised, incorruptible, patriotic and have Nigeria at heart to propel the country to greatness.”