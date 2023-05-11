Glovo Expands Its Digital Supermarket Stores With FMC Center 

Oluchi Chibuzor

In line with its mission of shaping the future of retail in Nigeria, Glovo, one of the world’s leading multi-category delivery players, has expanded its Micro Fulfilment Centre (MFC) to Lagos Mainland.

The digital market, also known as Glovo Bargains, according to the firm, would further bring the MFC closer to consumers at a fast delivery time.

Speaking in Lagos, the Head of Q-Commerce for Glovo Nigeria, Kolawole Adeniyi, said that the consumer behaviour and lifestyle trends are constantly evolving with speed with convenience becoming more important than ever.

According to him, “With Glovo Bargains, consumers conveniently buy groceries and other essential items at better prices than the market, from the comfort and safety of their homes. We are excited to continue to expand our offering to meet consumer’s demands.

“Glovo Bargains is accessible through Glovo’s app or website and is closed to walk-in customers. It offers customers the best affordable prices for fresh and consumer packaged goods (CPG) from the convenience of their homes. Using the latest in-store digital technology and dedicated resources, Glovo Bargains ensures the quickest possible delivery times with customers receiving their orders in 20-40 minutes.”

Commenting further, Adeniyi explained that Glovo’s offering has expanded to the retail ecosystem, bringing several advantages.

He also said that “For example, by using Glovo Bargains, individuals and small businesses can continue to open retail businesses, selling products on Glovo’s app which are fulfilled through Glovo’s logistics (last mile) services. By opening up MFC’s Glovo is also creating job opportunities and giving distributors and partners additional sales channels.”

The CEO and Co-Founder of Glovo Oscar Pierre, said they have over the last three years understudied Nigeria’s market.

For him, they would continue to use their multi-category app in connecting users with businesses, and couriers, offering on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers and supermarkets, and high street retail stores.

According to him, “With a young population, emerging middle class, and busy traffic, we recognized a huge potential in Nigeria to drive the adoption of quick commerce to enable people to save time and make better decisions when shopping for groceries online. Since our entrance into the Nigerian market in 2021, we have constantly worked to enhance our operating model to serve our consumers and give everyone easy access to anything in their city.”