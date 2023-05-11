Firm Launches e-Scooters Sharing Service in LASU

Trekk Scooters, Nigeria’s leading e-scooters sharing company, is excited to announce the launch of its services at the Lagos State University in Lagos.

Students and faculty members will be able to rent and ride e-scooters on campus, providing a convenient and sustainable mode of transportation.

The launch of Trekk scooters at the university marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to provide efficient and eco-friendly transportation solutions to communities worldwide. With the increasing demand for sustainable transportation options, Trekk is proud to offer a reliable, affordable solution that reduces carbon emissions and promotes a healthier lifestyle.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Isaac Oyedokun, said: “We are thrilled to introduce our e-scooter services to the community. Our goal is to provide students and faculty members a safe, convenient, and sustainable mode of transportation that reduces traffic congestion and promotes a greener environment.”

To use the e-scooter service, students and faculty members can download the Trekk mobile app, sign up, and locate the nearest available e-scooter on campus. With a simple scan of the QR code, users can unlock the e-scooter and start their ride. The app also provides information on available e-scooters, payment options, and safety guidelines.

He said Trekk is committed to ensuring the safety of its riders and pedestrians. The company provides helmets and encourages users to follow traffic rules and regulations, adding that the e-scooters are equipped with safety features such as lights, brakes, and a bell to alert pedestrians.

The launch of Trekk scooters at the Lagos State University is a significant step towards sustainable transportation in Nigeria. The company plans to expand its services to other universities and cities in the country, in order to provide a reliable and eco-friendly mode of transportation for all. Trekk Scooters is currently active at the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, and Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State.

Trekk has also signed an MOU with several other communities as they prepare to onboard them very soon. The company called on stakeholders and investors interested in sustainable mobility to hop on the vision of Trekk scooters as they plan to use technology to revolutionise mobility in Africa starting with Nigeria.

Firm Launches e-Scooters Sharing Service in LASU

