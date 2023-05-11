Experts to Brainstorm on African Tech Industry

As part of the firm’s 5th anniversary celebration, People Capacity Management (PCM) is set to bring together tech industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to discuss the challenges facing the African tech industry and explore new ways to build sustainable business models.

The maiden edition of Africa TechEnt conference themed: Rethinking the Sustainability of the African Tech Business Model, will take place on May 26, 2023 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speakers will include Olatubosun Alake, Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology, Lagos State; Dr Babatunde Obrimah, Chief Operating Officer, Fintech Association of Nigeria, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Patricia Technologies, Atinuke Idowu, Chief Operating Officer, Termii and Kelechi Ekugo, Senior Country Director, US-Nigeria Council (USNC).

Managing Partner, People Capacity Management, Biola Ojo, said the African tech industry has grown considerably in the last two decades, with an identifiable surge in innovation and investment.

She however noted that there were concerns about the sustainability of the current business models deployed by tech entrepreneurs, thus the need to focus attention not only on innovations but sustainability. This gap observed by industry stakeholders fuelled PCM’s resolve to organize the forthcoming tech conference aimed at Rethinking the Sustainability of the African Tech Business Model.

“With a wide range of keynote speakers and panel discussions, attendees will gain valuable insight into the ever-evolving tech landscape while discovering new business opportunities. Whether you are a tech enthusiast or a seasoned professional, the conference is the perfect place to learn, network and get inspired.