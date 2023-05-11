Experts Task Promotional Products Specialists on Innovation, Technology

Raheem Akingbolu

Experts have advised members of the Association of Promotional Products Specialists of Nigeria (APPSON), to be more innovative and strategic in their operations in order to attract and command more respect from brand owners and other corporate organisations.

The brand management experts, who stated this during the APPSON conference, an offshoot of Marketing and Promotional Products Expo, MAPPEX, in Lagos recently, also urged promotional products specialists to employ technology to reinforce the indispensability of promotional products and services.

Chief Executive Officer of Redwood Consulting and guest speaker at the conference, Mrs. Hannah Oyebanjo, who spoke on Branding and Promotional Products from Concept to Reality, said: “Innovation thrives when brand managers and promotional specialists collaborate effectively.” She said that technology is an enabler of winning that will enhance the business of promotional products.”

She added that promotional products specialists should also understand the connection between brand and branding in the marketing eco-system.

Group Managing Director of BlackEye Media and members of the panel, Femi Adelusi, who said the future of the promotional products industry is bright, advised that specialists in the industry should make use of technology to enhance their business especially in the way they deliver their products to enhance the uniqueness of the products.