  • Thursday, 11th May, 2023

Chief Medical Director Rapes Nurse in Kwara

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Chief Medical Director of Ayodele Hospital, Ilorin, Dr. Ayodele Joseph, has allegedly raped a nurse who came for medical treatment in his hospital at Sawmill Area, Ilorin, the Kwara State.

Police report revealed that the defendant, Joseph, sedated the patient, who is a professional nurse and eventually had sexual intercourse with her outside her consent.

According to the report, the nurse went to the hospital for medical treatment when the doctor, who claimed to be having 27 years experience in medical field, took advantage of her under sedation.

Investigation into the matter, however, led to the recovery of the video recording containing sexual action of the defendant on the victim while medical test also confirmed that the said nurse was assaulted and raped.

The government prosecutor, Mr. Gbenga Ayeni, informed the court of the gravity of the offence and the motion exparte attached to the police report seeking the remand of Joseph in correctional centre.

Magistrate Jumoke Kamson, who handled the case, granted Ayeni’s prayer for remand while the matter was adjourned to 18th of this month.

