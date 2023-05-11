Cascador Trains 45 Companies, Fellows Raised Over $23m in 4 Years

Cascador, an accelerator program for mid-stage entrepreneurs in Africa who are scaling mission-driven companies, has made a tremendous impact in the lives of dozens of business owners in the last four years of its operations in Nigeria. Cascador has stated that its intervention in Nigeria has touched 45 organisations and they have collectively raised over $23 million in funds to grow and scale in different sectors of the economy.

This was revealed by Cascador’s Co-founder, Mr. Dave DeLucia during its Alumni Dinner at the Radisson Blu in Victoria Island, Lagos recently.

DeLucia stated that Cascador was looking at doubling the number of beneficiaries and making a further impact on the country’s economy in the next 6 years. “In the next 4 to 6 years, we should have at least 100 companies in our alumni portfolio, helping each of them raise funds, improve their leadership and scale.”

Cascador Co-founder, Blessing Mene revealed that the accelerator program focuses on organisations that have successfully raised capital, have strong annual revenues, and have a team of 10 or more employees in place who are ready to scale exponentially.

According to Mene, “The type of entrepreneurs we cater to should have $50,000 USD in annual revenue or more. They typically have 10 to 50 employees, 2-3 years of operation and a strong desire to scale.” Mene added, “Cascador helps more seasoned entrepreneurs who are trying very hard to grow by 10x and make a significant real-world impact.”