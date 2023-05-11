  • Wednesday, 10th May, 2023

Buhari Rejoices With Waheed Ekun on 50th Anniversary as Table Tennis Champion

Sport | 22 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined former National champion and international table tennis coach, Chief Waheed Ekun, in celebrating the 50th anniversary of his table tennis national title at the First National Sports Festival in 1973.

The President, in a release issued on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commended Ekun for representing Nigeria at international meets for many years,  contributions to the growth of the sport through his prolific writings, and deep commitment to mentoring athletes and discovering talents as a coach and Olympic instructor.

According to him, the Agbaakin Mayegun of Ibadanland will continue to promote the development of table tennis as well as other sports in the country, exerting the same energy and excitement exuded 50 years ago before fans, spectators and General Yakubu Gowon, when he was crowned National Champion in the thrilling final with Sunday Eboh.

President Buhari remains steadfast in his support for national icons like Ekun, who through their vocation, skill, hard work and sportsmanship have brought honour and laurels to the country.

