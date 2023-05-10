  • Wednesday, 10th May, 2023

Three Kogi House of Assembly Candidates Dump PDP

Nigeria | 12 mins ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Three immediate past House of Assembly Candidates on the platform of  the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have resigned their membership from the party.

The three candidates made their decisions known in their separate resignation letters made available to journalists  yesterday  in Lokoja, addressed to the PDP Chairmen of their various wards.

They are Sunday Maiyaki,  Yagba West, Daniel Olorunjuwon Jones,  Mopamuro; and Hon. Joseph Babatunde Olupeka Ijumu Local Government Areas.

Maiyaki in a letter addressed to the PDP Chairman, Odo-Eri/Okoto Ward, Odo-Eri, Yagba West LGA, said: “I hereby resigned my membership of the PDP.

“I have been a party ardent since 1998 starting from the first National Convention in Jos, Plateau State, but today, I cannot longer cope with the array of impunity in the party

“The slogan ‘Power to the People’ is now ‘Power to the Few’.

“I wish the party good tidings in their future endeavours. My party membership card is attached”.

Maiyaki also sent the copies of the letter to the leadership of the party in the local government areas.

On his part, Jones, in a letter addressed to the Ward Chairman PDP, Ward 03, Mopamuro LGA, said: “This is to inform you of my decision to resign as a member of PDP to pursue other interests.

“Please, find attached the original copy of my membership card. I wish the party well in its future assignments”.

Also, Olupeka in a letter addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman, Ileteju/Origa Ward, Ijumu LGA, said: “Please accept this as a formal communication of my decision to resign as a member of the  PDP with the effect from today the May 8, 2023.

“I wish the party well in its future activities. Please find attached the original copy of my membership card.”

