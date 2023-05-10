Security Operatives Kill Four Suspected Kidnappers in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Security operatives in Anambra State have killed four persons suspected to be members of a gang of kidnappers, who specialise in terrorising motorists on Nkpor-Umuoji-Ideani road in the state.

This is coming as the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, ordered security operatives in the state to patrol all roads in the state, to ensure security.

Nkpor-Umuoji-Ideani road, where the suspected kidnappers were demobilised after a gun duel, had recently been declared unsafe, with many residents of the state issuing travel advisory against using the road from 6p.m.

The Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, who disclosed the killing of the suspects, said the governor gave a mandate to security operatives, including the police and local vigilante, to confront criminals on all roads deemed to be unsafe.

Aburime said: “Following the mandate and declaration by Governor Soludo to rid Anambra State of all criminal elements, the Anambra State Security Forces on May 7, 2023, effectively neutralised a deadly gang of kidnappers terrorising innocent citizens on the Nkpor-Umuoji-Ideani road.

“The gang of kidnappers who had hitherto terrorised innocent citizens along that axis paid dearly with their lives when security forces acting on intelligence report swooped on the areas and engaged them in an intense gun battle.

“Four of the deadly criminals were dispatched to the great beyond, while other members of the gang were arrested.”

He said those arrested were already in police net, and have been helping security agencies with information on their operations.

Meanwhile, Soludo has ordered security operatives to ensure security on all roads in the state, to ensure the safety of all road users.

Aburime, who spoke to THISDAY on behalf of the governor, said: “All roads in Anambra State are safe again. The governor has mandated that criminals be flushed out from the state. All border towns, especially to Abia and Imo States, are now manned by security operatives. “He assured Anambra people of their security, so the state is safe now.”