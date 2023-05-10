Inauguration Ceremony: FAAN Relocates Aircraft Packed at GAT to Alternate Airports

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday issued a notice of temporarily relocation of all aircraft packed at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) to alternative airports due to the upcoming Presidential Inauguration ceremony slated for the 29th of May 2023.

The notice informed owners of a need to temporarily relocate “your aircraft to alternate airports due to the upcoming Presidential Inauguration ceremony slated for the 29th of May 2023.

The notice, signed by the Regional General Manager (NC)/Airport Manager (NAIA) and made available to journalists in Abuja said: “The presidential inauguration is a high-security event, and in order to ensure the safety and security of all parties involved, it has become necessary to temporarily relocate all aircraft parked at the GAT to alternate airports.

“To this end, you are kindly requested to relocate your aircraft on or before the 22nd of May 2023.

“We understand that this may cause some inconvenience for you, however, the safety and security of all individuals involved in this event are our top priority.

“We believe that this temporary relocation is the best course of action in line with best international practices.

“If you have any concerns or questions regarding this matter, please do not hesitate to contact us on +2348133346866.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” the notice concluded.