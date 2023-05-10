Food Security: Ooni Leads Other Traditional Rulers to UYOTA Agric Investment Tour

Funmi Ogundare



The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja, is leading other traditional rulers in Nigeria to the second edition of Uplifting Youth Through Agriculture (UYOTA) Royal Agric Investment and Youth Empowerment tour to Thailand.

The event is centered on how Nigeria could improve on local production and food security.

The tour is scheduled between November 4th and 14th, 2023.

Speaking during a visit to the Royal Father yesterday, in Ile-Ife, Osun State, the founder of UYOTA, Mrs. Afoma Adigwe, explained that the tour aside the potential of improving food security in the country, would also promote ties between the two countries.

She recalled that during her visit to the Kingdom of Thailand in 2008, she was taken on a tour of the late Monarch’s Royal Chitralada agricultural projects, tailored towards rendering skill acquisition programmes for members of the royal communities.

Adigwe, stated that the Thailand trip availed her with new agricultural techniques that could help in educating women and youths in Nigeria.

“I was also moved by the involvement of the late Majesty Bhumibol Adulyadej in supporting the government of Thailand through agriculture,” the founder said, adding that this experience buoyed her commitment to share the idea with selected royal fathers in Nigeria in order to replicate the Thai royal projects.

“This will not only improve the lives of their subjects, but also give a practical approach towards eradicating poverty in the society.”

She said the fact that the Royal Fathers were custodians of landed property in their various communities, they could organise skills acquisition programmes, especially in the area of agriculture, thereby creating employment and self-reliance for the youths.

Responding, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi lauded Adigwe and her team for their efforts in empowering youths through agriculture.

He said the project aligns with his involvement, contribution and investment in the agricultural sector particularly as it remains the most viable tool for a long-lasting economic prosperity.

“Among others, the fastest growing Ojaja Pan African Farms Limited, is one of my initiatives with which women and youths are wooed into participating in agriculture and I am proud to say that we have achieved a lot of success in this regard,” the traditional ruler added.

He said he was aware of Thailand’s efforts in agriculture, adding that the trip would go a long way in advancing the nation.