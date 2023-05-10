Edo 2024: No Body Should Talk About Zoning but Competence, Says Idahosa

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A former Special Adviser to former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole on Political Matters, Mr. Charles Idahosa, yesterday denounced the agitation that the Edo 2024 governorship ticket be zoned to a particular senatorial district, saying such consideration should not be based on tribe or religious, but on merit

Idahosa, who stated this at a press conference in Benin City, the Edo State capital, spoke on the heels of mounting pressure by the people of Edo Central senatorial district to produce the next governor come 2024.

In his opinion, those making such agitation that it is their turn to produce the next governor to succeed Governor Obaseki come 2024 should remember that anyone that emerges as governor will be governor of Edo, and not governor of the particular senatorial district he comes from.

According to him, the interest of all Edo people should be one who will deliver good governance irrespective of tribes or any other primordial sentiments.

Idahosa, who also a former Commissioner of Information and Orientation in Edo State under the administration of then Chief Lucky Igbinedion, said whoever is seeking to occupy the number one seat of the state must put the interest of the entire state first and must be someone with the competence and capacity to unite the people.

He said: “Edo State belongs to all of us and the beauty of the state is that there is no ethnic group or tribe in Edo state that cannot trace their origin from Benin and it is a statement of fact. We don’t want a situation where a politician will use ethnicity, religion to divide us. We need a true Edolite this time in our quest for a better Edo.

“We want a proper Edo person, not Benin, Esan or Afemai. Every Edo person is eminently qualified to run for the governorship of the state and we are now left to look at their profile and make a choice.

“Reducing our choice to an area will not be accepted. There was no time when elections were conducted in Edo State and it was tied to a particular ethnic group or senatorial district. And of recent is that of Governor Obaseki. When he (Obaseki) contested, no time it was left for the Benins alone; every other tribe in Edo partook in that election and the best person won.

“So the issue of somebody or any group of persons saying it is this tribe’s turn is totally unacceptable to me and my group. What Edo need now is person who has the capacity to unite everyone.

“If we want to start breaking it down you will discover that each senatorial districts can give reasons why it should be their turn because there are so many advantages some area have had above others.

“For example, like the Benins, we can say we want to hold on to the governorship because we haven’t produced the Vice President of this country, late Admiral Aikhomu was Vice President, Akhigbe was Vice President and we the Benins have never done it or have that privilege, there was a time two Esan men became National Chairman of the two major political parties in Nigeria, Chief Tom Ikimi and late Chief Tony Anenih.

“Let us leave all this sentiment and look for any aspirants that can be governor of all.”