  • Wednesday, 10th May, 2023

AFN Congress Gives Board Power to Convene Meetings

Sport | 51 mins ago

*Gadzama: There is no recall clause in our constitution

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria  (AFN) Congress has given the board of the federation power to convene board meetings and Congress in its amended constitution.               

The amended constitution had given only the President of the federation the power to convey board and Congress meetings.          

But in the now amended constitution, the Congress, at its first meeting since the board of the AFN was sworn into office in June 2021, agreed both the board and the President can convene meetings of the federation.     

Article 10.1.2 of the  amended constitution reads inter-alia: “The President or 2/3 of the board of AFN shall direct the Secretary General to convene the meeting or the Congress.”

The Congress also agreed on a four-term tenure limit for board members as well as a change of the federation’s logo.                       

The AFN First Vice President and Sydney Olympics 4x400m gold medal winner, Tafida Gadzama,  however hinted that the decision of the federation’s Congress remain supreme and can only be changed by it.                      

Gadzama also revealed that the AFN constitution did not contain any recall clause.                                          

“Once a member is elected or nominated into the board of the federation, only the Congress has the power to sack such a member after all the constitutional procedures have been met,” concludes Gadzama.

ReplyReply allForward

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.