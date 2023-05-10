AFN Congress Gives Board Power to Convene Meetings

*Gadzama: There is no recall clause in our constitution

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Congress has given the board of the federation power to convene board meetings and Congress in its amended constitution.

The amended constitution had given only the President of the federation the power to convey board and Congress meetings.

But in the now amended constitution, the Congress, at its first meeting since the board of the AFN was sworn into office in June 2021, agreed both the board and the President can convene meetings of the federation.

Article 10.1.2 of the amended constitution reads inter-alia: “The President or 2/3 of the board of AFN shall direct the Secretary General to convene the meeting or the Congress.”

The Congress also agreed on a four-term tenure limit for board members as well as a change of the federation’s logo.

The AFN First Vice President and Sydney Olympics 4x400m gold medal winner, Tafida Gadzama, however hinted that the decision of the federation’s Congress remain supreme and can only be changed by it.

Gadzama also revealed that the AFN constitution did not contain any recall clause.

“Once a member is elected or nominated into the board of the federation, only the Congress has the power to sack such a member after all the constitutional procedures have been met,” concludes Gadzama.