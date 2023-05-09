Kogi Vigilance Groups Rescue 134 Victims from Kidnappers

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Vigilance groups in Kogi State has rescued no fewer than 134 victims who were abducted by kidnappers from various parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The victims were rescued during the recent operations of the Kogi vigilance service in forests located in the state and some parts of Nasarawa State.

In a statement that signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Onogwu Muhammed, which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The vigilance group was said to have stormed the hideouts of kidnappers in the Odullo Forest in Kogi and Sardauna in Nasarawa State, and rescued victims who were abducted from Abaji, Kuje, and Kwali in FCT, as well as Toto Council Area of Nasarawa State.

The Chairman of the Kogi/Koton Karfe Local Government Area, Mr. Dauda Aliyu, who received the rescued victims, commended the vigilantes for their bravery.

Aliyu acknowledged the support of the state government for security operatives in the state.

He also ensured that the victims were properly reunited with their families in their respective LGAs.

About 92 operatives of Kogi vigilance service participated in the operation at the Odullo Forest in Kogi LGA from where they advanced to Sardauna in Nasarawa State.

The council chairman appreciated Governor Yahaya Bello for supporting the vigilantes, which he said had continued to help immensely in the fight against insecurity in the state.

The Kogi State Security Adviser, Comdr. Jerry Omodara (rtd), also praised the vigilantes and other security agencies in the state for their efforts in fighting crime in the state and beyond.

He said that the Bello’s administration would continue to make Kogi State uninhabitable for criminals, reiterating the governor’s commitment to making Kogi the safest state in Nigeria.



