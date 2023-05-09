Buhari Appoints Humanitarian Affairs Director into NEDC Board





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the appointment of the Director, Humanitarian Affairs Department of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Alhaji Grema Ali, into the North East Development Commission (NEDC) governing board.

The president, in a letter addressed to the Senate President Ahmed Lawan, on May 3, 2023, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of the 12 nominees as members of the governing board of the NEDC.

‘‘In accordance with the provision of Part 1, section 2(5)(b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment Act, 2017, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of twelve (12) nominees as tabulated below, in the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission.

‘‘The Senate is invited to note that the tenure of the current Governing Board of the North-East Development Commission will end on 7th May, 2023,’’ the President stated in the letter.

The nominees included: Bashir Bukar Baale, Chairman, (North-east, Yobe); Suwaiba Idris Baba, Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs, (North-east, Taraba) ; Musa Umar Yashi, Executive Director, Administration and Finance, (North-east, Bauchi); Dr Ismaila Nuhu Maksha, Executive Director, Operations (North-east, Adamawa) and Umar Abubakar Hashidu, MD/CEO, (North-east, Gombe).

Others are Grema Ali, member, (North-east, Borno); Onyeka Gospel-Tony, member, (South-east); Hon. Mrs Hailmary Ogolo Aipoh, member, (South-south) ; Air Commodore Babatunde Akanbi (rtd), member, (South-west); Mustapha Ahmed Ibrahim, member, (North-west); Hadiza Maina, member, (North-central) and a representative from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.