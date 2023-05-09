Badminton Nigeria Storms Nnewi for ‘Shuttle Time’

The global efforts to raise budding badminton players, code-named ‘Shuttle Time’, has moved to Nnewi in Anambra State, South East Nigeria, as 11 secondary schools and 13 physical education teachers gather to nurture new set of players.

‘Shuttle Time’, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF), is a project in which lessons are designed to provide children with positive image of badminton through many opportunities to have fun, engage with others and experience success.

The Nnewi event is the second to be held in Nigeria under the auspices of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN).

The two-day training event, the second in the series in Nigeria after that of last month, held in Ilishan in Ikenne LGA of Ogun State, was powered by BFN partner – Community Sport and Educational Development (CSED) Initiative. through the distribution of

Basic badminton equipment which included badminton rackets, nets and shuttles, were distributed to schools in the local government area.

South East representative on the board of the BFN, Mrs Oby Edoga Solaja, acknowledged the warm reception and logistic support accorded the team of ‘Shuttle Time’ trainers and BFN by the Badminton Section of the Nnewi Sports Club, anchored by Ambassador Odi Nwosu and the Acting Chairman, Paul Ileka.

The training was conducted by the ‘Shuttle Time’ Nigeria Coordinator, Tajudeen Suleiman Ayodele.

At the event were 11 schools from Nnewi and it’s environ; they include: Nnewi High School, Community Secondary School, Livingword Comprehensive Secondary School, Anglican Girls Secondary School. Premium Breed Secondary School, Maria Regina Model Secondary School, and Okongwu Memorial Grammar School.

Others are; Immanuel Model Secondary School, Akamili; Okija Grammar School; Austica Memorial College, Nanka, and St. Michael’s Boys Secondary School, Ozubulu.

With two series of Shuttle Time Nigeria done in Ilishan and Nnewi, the train, with the support of BFN partners – CSED, will next move to Edo, Delta, Kaduna, Bayelsa, and other states in the country.