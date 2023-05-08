  • Monday, 8th May, 2023

Veteran Journalist Emerges President of Yoruba Community in Bauchi 

Nigeria | 48 mins ago

Yoruba Community in Bauchi State has elected a veteran journalist, Segun Awofadeji as the President-General of all Yoruba-speaking towns and communities residing in the state. 

Awofadeji emerged as winner of Saturday’s election after defeating the incumbent President, Bamigbade Abayomi who sought reelection. The Vice President, Prof AbdulAzeez Eyitayo Kazeem was reelected unopposed, while Mukaila Adegboyega was elected Secretary.  Alhaji Ahmed Olokoba  was re-elected Financial Secretary of the community.

Awofadeji, a senior journalist with ThisDay Newspapers while delivering his acceptance speech, said “I therefore want to call on those who lost the election to support the present administration’s move towards transforming the Yoruba Community in the state.

“The Yorubas have a rich and robust culture and tradition of peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationship with one another and with other tribes, irrespective of ethno-religious, political and socio-cultural differences. So, I strongly appeal to you all to continue to promote unity, tolerance, peaceful co-existence, harmonious relationship and love among ourselves as well as with our host community.”

He said that the election is over; it is time for him to work. He implored all contestants, in the interest of the Yoruba Community, Bauchi State chapter, to rally around his administration, “as we forge a united front to chart a new chapter that would take our community in the state to the promised land.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.