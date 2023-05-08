Tinubu, Govs Urged to Appoint Women Politicians, Technocrats as Ministers, Commissioners

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A veteran broadcaster and Chief Executive Officer of Women Radio 91.7, Mrs. Toun Okewale Sonaiya, has called on the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the elected governors in the country to appoint competent and capable women politicians and female technocrats as ministers and commissioners in executive positions in the country.

In a statement issued over the weekend and made available to newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital, Sonaiya said that such move would translate to approximately 35 per cent in accordance with the affirmative action and bridge the vacuum created in 2023 elective positions.

She said: “Every man and woman should play a part in rebuilding the socio-economic fabric of our beloved country this time around.

“Responsibility for ministerial appointments lies not only with president-elect but also with the governors of respective All Progressives Congress’ (APC) states, who are putting forward names for nomination.

“I appeal to all APC’s state governors to nominate at least one woman among the three names they send to the incoming administration for ministerial appointments.

“One female nomination per three nominees by governors, APC chairmen and leadership in non-APC’s states would translate to approximately 35 per cent in accordance with the affirmative action and bridge the vacuum created in 2023 elective positions.

“Competent and capable women politicians and female technocrats hail from all Nigerian states and every man and woman should play a part in rebuilding the socio-economic fabric of our beloved country.

“Our men are great nation builders, but they require the support and input of women.”

Sonaiya added that it is “men and women leading together that can take Nigeria into progress.”

She noted that Nigerian women’s groups are maintaining a strong alliance in advocating for an increase in female representation in governance at all levels.

“Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center is coordinating women representatives of each state to present the Nigerian Women Charter of Demand to the government of each state.

“Additionally, the League of Women Voters of Nigeria, 100 Women Lobby Groups and Women in Politics Forum members in each of the 36 states will visit governors to lobby for state nomination of women for ministerial and commissioner appointments,” she said.