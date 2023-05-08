Sahara Energy Runs for Sustainability at Generali Genève Marathon

Sahara Energy International, Geneva, a member of the Sahara Group has restated its commitment to promoting diversity, inclusion and global sustainable development through participation in the respected Generali Genève Marathon which is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Ltd, Mr Bethel Obioma, quoted the Group’s Director, Kola Motajo, as saying at the 17th edition over the weekend, that the privilege of running in the marathon that is dedicated to making a difference is treasured by the Sahara family.

“This is an event we look forward to in Sahara each year. We have Saharians who participate in different categories of the Generali Genève Marathon, while others turn up to cheer and make the moment special for Sahara and the world. Every step our runners take reinforces Sahara Group’s dedication to bringing energy to life responsibly through our energy solutions and social impact,” the statement further quoted him as saying.

Motajo, in the statement, noted that the camaraderie amongst all runners, the donations channeled to children with health challenges and diversity of participants make the marathon a spectacle that “showcases the importance of collaboration in the quest for achieving sustainable development across the globe”.

Sahara Energy’s team was led by Didier Veron, a seasoned marathoner who finished the 10km race in 00:48:17.

Other members of the Sahara contingent included Nicolas Fort, Thomas Khoury, Marc Barros, Ludivine Moisan, Gowtham Kesavan, Gugliemo Colombo, Alexander Mireskandari, Nathalie Musson Genon, Azzurra Tarroni and Jean-David Mencier.

Veron noted that marathons have over the decades stood out remarkably as platforms for promoting bonding, partnership, consideration for others, healthy competition, and laudable causes. I must commend the Sahara Group team for another fantastic performance at the Generali Genève Marathon.

“This is how we demonstrate our commitment to being ‘MAD’, that is, making a difference individually and collectively in the pursuit of innovation, excellence, and sustainability as Team Sahara,” he added.

“Perfect weather, great teammates, and a challenging experience in a challenging year. Exciting to be MAD,” said Jean-David Mencier who finished the 20km race in 1:50:56.

The team had the support of Motajo, Anna Valasidi, Camille Lavaud, Stephane Pagnod, Sebastian Galindez Castillo, Damilola Jibunoh, Alina-Luciana Spada, all ‘Sahararians’ who turned up to make Sahara Group’s participation exceptional.

Generali Genève Marathon is widely regarded as one of the most picturesque city marathons in Europe and one of the fastest in Switzerland.

The course takes place in the countryside nestled between mountains and the shore of Lake Geneva before finishing in the heart of the city in front of the famous Jet d’Eau.

The 17th edition of the Generali Genève Marathon featured thousands of runners from more than 138 global destinations in eight events: Marathon, Relay Marathon by Core-Lean (4-6 people), Half-Marathon, Wheelchair Race, 10km (open to runners and walkers), the 5km by Always (open to all), Junior Races (1 to 3km for 6 to 13-year-olds) and the Parent/Child Race of 1km from the age of 3 years old.

The Generali Genève Marathon is the first marathon in Switzerland to receive the prestigious Bronze Label, the statement added.

