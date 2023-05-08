Police Arrest Three Suspects for  Abeokuta Phone Market Robbery

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three members of a robbery syndicate who invaded the phone market popularly known as Tarmarc on the 12th of April 2923, where they killed one of the traders after carting away several highly valued phones.

The arrest of the suspects was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ogun State Command, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi said the suspects, Ajayi Kayode, Habeeb Idowu and Temitayo Oresanya, were arrested on Saturday 6th of May 2023.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following an information received by policemen attached to Kemta Divisional Headquarters that the suspects have been hibernating at Abule Ake area of Kemta for quite some time now in order to evade Police arrest.

He said: “Upon the information, the Divisional Poluce Officer (DPO), Kemta Division, Mr Adeniyi Adekunle, mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the three suspects were apprehended.

“Two amongst the suspects have confessed their participation in the robbery incident, while the third one Temitayo Oresanya, though affirmed to be a member of the same cult group with them, claimed that he didn’t participate in the robbery.

“He stated further that Ajayi Kayode and Habeeb Idowu came to his house at Abule Ake to hide from the police after their robbery escapade.”

Robbers numbering about eight had invaded Tarmarc on the 12th of April at about 5 pm, shooting sporadically and carted away several phones after they shot dead one of the traders identified as Dayo Bankole.

One of the robbers, Sakiru Adeniji, was arrested at the scene, while others escaped.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, who commended members of the public for their cooperation by giving useful information to the police, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the remaining members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to justice.