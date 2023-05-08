‘Oyebanji’s Impressive Performance May Draw Me Back to APC’

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A former House of Representatives Member and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last National Assembly election in Ekiti state, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, has said that the impressive performance and leadership qualities of the State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji could be a veritable platform that would induce his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daramola, who scored the incumbent Governor Oyebanji high on his people-oriented policies and programmes, infrastructure development and ability to bond with the people, said Ekiti people across political party lines are already applauding his leadership and governance styles.

Daramola stated this at the weekend when he paid Governor Oyebanji a courtesy visit at the Governor’s office, Ado- Ekiti. He said the governor had made the rank and file of the state proud through his exemplary leadership, adding that he may consider a comeback to APC based on the Governor’s track record and leadership style.

He also disclosed that all the things he would have done if he were elected governor were already being carried out effectively by Governor Oyebanji, adding there was no reason he should not support the governor to succeed in his drive to reposition the state towards shared prosperity to the

people.

“Oyebanji is one governor who has made us proud and everybody across the length and breadth of this country knows that if I say anything I believe in it. He has shown clearly that there is a track, there is a direction that we are going in this state. The strength of his leadership is the ownership by the people and everywhere he goes, you hear vibes that this governor is doing well. And if a governor is doing well in my state, I need to come and say, governor, well done. Keep it on track.

“No doubt about it, he has given an inspiring leadership and if he has inspired the people, don’t forget that I once ran for Governorship in this state and we made promises to people, and some of the promises that we made, I can see that with his own variance of leadership, he is already doing them. So, if he becomes a beacon to come back to APC that we built together, and like I told him, we’ve come a long way, so, under his inspiring leadership, there won’t be a contention.

“As we speak today, I believe Biodun Oyebanji has scored 80 percent. You see, people must define leadership, yes, you have the structures, you have all those things but more than anything else, everybody that he superintendent over must say that this Governor is doing well. I reckon that he is bonding with the people, connecting people, not in terms of inducement, but because of the fact that he feels for them, and once a leader has demonstrated that, then he is right on track,” he said.