Journalist Emerges President of Yoruba Community in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Yoruba community in Bauchi State has elected a veteran journalist, Segun Awofadeji, as the president-general of all Yoruba-speaking towns and communities residing in the state.

Awofadeji emerged as the winner of Saturday’s election after defeating the incumbent President, Bamigbade Abayomi, who sought reelection.

The Vice President, Prof AbdulAzeez Eyitayo Kazeem, was reelected unopposed, while Mukaila Adegboyega was elected secretary. Alhaji Ahmed Olokoba was re-elected financial secretary of the community.

Awofadeji, a senior journalist with THISDAY Newspapers, while delivering his acceptance speech, said: “I therefore want to call on those who lost the election to support the present administration’s move towards transforming the Yoruba community in the state.

“The Yoruba people have a rich and robust culture and tradition of peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationship with one another and with other tribes, irrespective of ethno-religious, political and socio-cultural differences. So, I strongly appeal to you all to continue to promote unity, tolerance, peaceful co-existence, harmonious relationship and love among ourselves as well as with our host community.”