  • Monday, 8th May, 2023

Journalist Emerges President of Yoruba Community in Bauchi

Nigeria | 49 mins ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Yoruba community in Bauchi State has elected a veteran journalist, Segun Awofadeji, as the president-general of all Yoruba-speaking towns and communities residing in the state.

Awofadeji emerged as the winner of Saturday’s election after defeating the incumbent President, Bamigbade Abayomi, who sought reelection.

The Vice President, Prof AbdulAzeez Eyitayo Kazeem, was reelected unopposed, while Mukaila Adegboyega was elected secretary.  Alhaji Ahmed Olokoba was re-elected financial secretary of the community.

Awofadeji, a senior journalist with THISDAY Newspapers, while delivering his acceptance speech, said: “I therefore want to call on those who lost the election to support the present administration’s move towards transforming the Yoruba community in the state.

“The Yoruba people have a rich and robust culture and tradition of peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationship with one another and with other tribes, irrespective of ethno-religious, political and socio-cultural differences. So, I strongly appeal to you all to continue to promote unity, tolerance, peaceful co-existence, harmonious relationship and love among ourselves as well as with our host community.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.