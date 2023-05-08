Govt Urged to Improve Healthcare Facilities in Rural Communities

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Government at all levels has been urged to improve on reach of medical facilities and access to medicines in rural communities across the country.

The President, National Association of Seadogs (NAS) Pyrates Confraternity, Mr. Owoaje Abiola, made the call during a medical outreach by Barrakuda X Deck in collaboration with Olympus Marino Deck, for residents of Kono community, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Abiola, who also called on corporate organisations and government agencies to routinely carry out their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs) in communities, noted the absence of government healthcare facilities in some rural areas, which have left the indigenes in endangered health conditions.

Abiola decried the poor state of medical facilities in rural Nigeria while addressing journalists during the free medical care delivery at the weekend.

He also advocated for increased participation of private sector in providing access to medicine.

He advised governments at all levels to operate an open-door policy to encourage collaboration from humanitarian organisations, so as to beef up primary health care in Nigeria.

Abiola noted that as a humanitarian organisation, it was routine for NAS to support what the government is doing in the primary health sector with such medical interventions.

“He said: We see these things as our CSR. We are giving back to the community and we encourage every organisation to do same from time to time as best as they can, because the government will not be able to do everything but as an organisation we have that conviction that we need to give back to society all the same.”

Earlier, the Chapter President of Barrakuda X Deck, Mr. Ejiro Akudihor, said that the decision to carry out the medical outreach in Kono community was reached following the dearth of medical care facilities in the area.

Akudihor explained that for members of the community cross a nearby river to Akwa Ibom State before they could access medical facilities.

According to him: “Kono community is strategic because it connects to states, but members of the community go to Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom state to receive medical treatment when they are sick and they go by boat.”

However, some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to THISDAY at the event, commended the effort of the association but called on the government to establish a health center for them.

The health care services that were delivered to about 300 beneficiaries at the outreach included emergency treatment, pediatrics, general medicine, dental care, optometry services, a mobile pharmaceutical medicine dispensary for diagnosed cases and general medical advisory.

In addition to the laboratory test services offered, 60 prescription glasses, dental health services and medicines were rendered to the patients. The beneficiaries also received treated mosquito nets, worm medicines for over 100 children and multivitamins and immunity boosters for the elderly.