ACF Commends FG, Onyema, Dangote for Evacuating Nigerians Stranded in Sudan

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the federal government, the chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, for their efforts in ensuring the return of Nigerians trapped in war torn Sudan.



The forum in a statement yesterday, in Kaduna, by Chief Audu Ogbe, its chairman, particularly praised Onyema, for his sacrifices for the nation, describing him as, “One person who stands out in the demonstration of patriotism.”

Ogbe recalled that some years ago, when some Nigerians were banished from South Africa, Onyema sent several flights to South Africa to bring them back at his own cost.



He added that the Air Peace Chairman equally sent the National Football team out several times to enable them participate in tournaments.

“This is to express our joy and relief at the efforts of the Nigerian government, namely the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Diaspora organisation in bringing back our youths and others caught up in the sad events in Sudan”, the statement reads.

“We appreciate their efforts and commend them for their commitment to national service.



“We are however particularly grateful and appreciative of the support given by some very patriotic Nigerians.

“In particular, we want to thank Mr. Allen Onyema and Aliko Dangote for the personal support they gave to the stranded Nigerians. Aliko’s N100,000 to each of them, and MTN’s recharge credit of N25,000 each are extremely remarkable gestures of good-heartedness and patriotism. Only God Almighty will reward them for these efforts.



“However, one person who stands out in this demonstration of patriotism is Mr. Allen Onyema of Air-Peace. We notice that, some years ago, when some Nigerians were expelled from South Africa, he sent several flights to South Africa to bring them back at his own cost.

“He has equally sent our national football team out a number of times to enable them participate in tournaments and this time from Sudan, he deployed a whole Boeing 777 Aircraft including the fueling, overflight duties, landing fees, international flight charges and other costs in order to rescue Nigerians caught up in Sudan.



“We want to thank him for this remarkable and consistent show of patriotism, we are deeply touched, and we pray that the Almighty God will reward him adequately.



“These patriots continue to show that in spite of our challenges and difficulties as a nation, we have men and women who still love their Country and will go to any length to render service in times of need.”