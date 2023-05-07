Victorious Team Nigeria Athletes from Zambia Celebrated in Lagos

•Sports Minister assures contingent of proper grooming ahead of Paris 2024

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Victorious Team Nigeria’s U18 and U20 athletes to the Confederation of African Athletics Championship in Ndola, Zambia, returned to rapturous celebrations at the international wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos yesterday.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare led the cheer party that also included 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Chief Solomon Ogba and President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Tonobok Okowa.

Speaking at the ceremony at the arrival wing of the airport, Chief Dare congratulated the athletes and officials for making the country proud and representing Nigeria very well, finishing second behind South Africa with less number of athletes when compared with the rainbow nation.

He assured the team of proper grooming and monitoring ahead future competitions.

Dare was particularly happy that this contingent surpassed the performance of Team Nigeria at the last edition of the competition in Cote d’Ivoire four years ago where the country finished third.

Team Nigeria represented by 41 athletes in Ndola, Zambia won 36 medals, made up of 17 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze as against the 80 athletes that were in Abidjan four years ago.

“Let me on behalf of the President Muhammadu Buhari and also our President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, these two men who are fathers and lovers of sports and also lovers of youths, congratulate you for your wonderful performance in Ndola, Zambia,” began the minister.

“Let me also thank you for doing Nigeria proud. Four years ago, we came third in Côte d’Ivoire and didn’t even get this number of medals, so we are proud of you.

“I must also thank your coaches and the technical team. This performance shows that our grassroots developmental programme is working. Who should take the credit is not the Sports Ministry, but the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, which includes your President, Tonobok Okowa and the board members and also the grandfather of athletics, Chief Solomon Ogba.

“I know a lot of sacrifices have gone into the victory by the athletes. The Ministry and the Federal Government will sit down with the AFN to see how to keep this team together for future competitions.

“I am sure some of you will surely go through the qualifiers and qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Before then, we have the African Games and the Youth Games. We need to keep the team together, support the team, keep them in camp and make sure they participate in various competitions,” observed the elated minister even as he joined in the dancing and singing to the melodious tunes belt out by the Dr Rafiu Ladipo led Nigeria Supporters Club.

Nigeria’s U20 record holder in the 100m, Tima Godbless was crowned the new African Queen in the women’s 100m sprint at Ndola 2023. Godbless, who finished fifth in the women’s 100m final at last year’s World U20 Championships, overpowered the strong field with a brilliant 11.45s to become the new U20 queen in the women’s 100m finals.

Opeyemi Oke added the 400m gold with a time of 52.68s to become the U20 women’s quarter mile champion. Ajayi Koyinsola also triumphed in the 100m Men U-20, where he grabbed the gold medal.

Ogazi Samuel won gold in the 400m Boys U18, just as Okwose Faith overpowered all oppositions to win the gold in the 100m Girls U18 with a time of 11.54s ahead of her compatriot, Tianna Justina who clinched silver in 11.59s.

At the 2019 edition of the championships held in Cote d’Ivoire, Team Nigeria finished third behind South Africa and Kenya. Nigeria’s household track & field star like Favour Ofili, Grace Nwokocha, Rosemary Chukwuma and Enoch Adegoke were products of that edition.