  • Sunday, 7th May, 2023

Sudan crisis: 132 Nigerians to arrive Abuja

Nigeria | 59 mins ago

The next batch of 132 returnees from Sudan are expected in Abuja around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, the returnees “left Port Sudan International Airport on Saturday at 7:20 a.m. local time, with 132 Nigerian nationals (evacuees) 124 adults, seven infants”.

The returnees are reportedly on board Tarco Airline and the aircraft being boarded is B737-300.

“The Estimated time of their arrival at Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB) is 2 hrs 50 min. Stop over 1 hrs in Juba.

“JUB to ABV = 03:30 min. Total = 7hrs 30min.

“The flight is expected to arrive in Abuja around 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Nigerian time.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.