  • Sunday, 7th May, 2023

Omo-Ojo Breaks School’s 30-year Record in Canada

Politics | 48 mins ago

Ernest Omo-Ojo has just made history by winning the Herzing College cup, the award for overall best student of the respected institution which specialises in high-demand skills.

According to the President of the Herzing College, Ottawa, Kevin Crupi, Omo-Ojo is the first winner in the 30 years of the award to emerge from the campus. Herzing College is over 55 years old with some 7 campuses in Canada in the United States.

The Herzing College Cup is a competition for students across all campuses and it’s on 30th edition.

In its 30 years existence no student from Ottawa campus has ever won the award, a feat that was finally broken in its 2022 edition by Omo-Ojo.

The Herzing cup involves submission from various campuses nominating their best students each year to a panel of nearly 40 judges.

After a career in ExxonMobil in his birth country Nigeria which ended with Ernest having to opt for voluntary retirement, Omo-Ojo decided to relocate with his family to Canada, and re-skill at Herzing after authoring 2 books (The potent force of sponsorship and his latest- The Audacious Faith) on self improvement based on his experiences while at Exxon.

An amazing story for tenacity and self-development.

