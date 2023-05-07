  • Sunday, 7th May, 2023

IG Redeploys 86 DCPs, 206 ACPs

Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba

Sunday Ehighator 

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Baba has ordered the posting of 86 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 206 Assistant Commissioners of Police to various zonal commands, state commands and police formations, across the country.

The senior police officers are to deputise other senior Commissioners of Police and other most senior officers in the discharge of critical administrative, investigative, and operational policing duties for an effective and citizen-led policing system nationwide.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed on Saturday in a statement obtained by our correspondent.

Adejobi said, “The postings were done in order to strengthen and catalyse national security mechanisms towards an improved policing system across the country.

“The IG assured the general public of unhindered drives in all areas to effectively police Nigeria and strengthen our internal security in line with the police mandate and call to duty for the betterment of our dear nation.

“He charged the senior officers to ensure strategic display of experience, commitment to service, respect for fundamental rights, and evolve effective strategies for crime control.

“He similarly tasked them with the achievement of the Force’s strategic policy objectives, the utmost level of professionalism, community-oriented public service, and compliance with the rule of law.”

