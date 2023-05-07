FG Lauds Firm for Lending N40bn to 7,000 People, SMEs

Ugo Aliogo

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has lauded Fewchore Finance Company for its innovative performance in the financial service sector while stating that Fewchore in the last five years had lend N40 billion to over 7000 people in 22 different sectors of the economy ranging from oil and gas, agriculture, education and finance startups for SMEs.

He also urged Fewchore to do more for the SMEs, while noting that the small and medium enterprises are the engine room of growth of the emerging economy which provides jobs and eliminates redundancy amongst the labour force.

On his part, the Oba of Oniru, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, congratulated the company on its accomplishments and prayed for continued success.

Managing Director of Fewchore, Adesunkanmi Balogun, stated that the company is one of Nigeria’s leading financial service providers has unveiled its mobile app at its fifth-anniversary to deepen sustainable financial solutions for clients, consumers and SMEs.

He noted that the move is geared to innovate the economy with top notch financial services while delivering first rate and quality financial services to the business community.