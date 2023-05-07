Abiodun Orders Security Agents to Raid Hideouts of Illicit Drug Vendors

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has directed security agencies to carry out systematic raids in identified places where vendors of hard and other illicit drugs operate in Sagamu and its environs.

The governor gave the directive in Abeokuta at the weekend after a meeting with the Commandants, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Mr. David Ojelabi and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs. Ibiba Odili.

Abiodun expressed his displeasure over the activities of cultists in the local government area, attributing their devilish behaviour to the influence of hard drugs.

He said: “I personally visited the location where drugs are being freely sold in the evenings. I remarked this should be brought to the attention of NDLEA, NSCDC, Ogun State Police Command, Director of Department of State Services (DSS) and law enforcement agencies in the state.

“I want you to rid Sagamu of drugs peddlers, sellers and drug abusers. This will go a long way to restoring peace and confidence to our citizens in Sagamu.

“Cultism is one of our challenges and we are ready to deal with those involved. As the industrial, education and religious capital of this nation, we will not allow hoodlums to threaten the peace of this state and so we are going to do everything possible to bring an end to this menace.”

He described as topnotch, security chiefs, posted to the state since his assumption of office, saying their collaboration with the state government and other security agencies, had helped in addressing security challenges in Ogun.

“Ogun State enjoys a lot of inter-agency collaboration and this has made it possible for us to address security challenges. I want to urge the NSCDC to work with the police to rid our highways of miscreants.

“We will soon launch our drones and this will enable us tackle insecurity by locating hoodlums wherever they are hiding along our highways”, the governor added

He charged the new security chiefs to bring their wealth of experience into play by emulating their predecessors, emphasising the need to adequately police the state to ensure people go about their legitimate businesses without being attacked.

In his remarks, Ojelabi said he was in the state to work with the governor and other security chiefs for a crime-free society, calling on the state government to support him to achieve his objective.

Also speaking, Odili commended the state government for its development strides in the last four years.

She stressed that the use of illicit drugs had contributed to the health related problems Nigerians are facing, saying she was in the State to complement the work of her predecessor in ridding the state of illicit drugs.