YPP Defeats PDP in Ikono-Ini Federal Constituency Election of Akwa Ibom 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-udo of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), the winner of the February 25 House of Representatives election conducted in Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

The returning officer for the constituency, Patrick Aderorho, made the declaration at the Constituency Collation office yesterday in the presence of collation agents of political parties and stakeholders.

Announcing the results, Aderoro disclosed that the YPP candidate polled 19, 926 votes to emerge winner, defeating the PDP candidate, Dr. Glory Edet, who got 15,765 votes.

Following the violence that marred the February 25th elections in Itak, Ikono Local Government Area, INEC scheduled supplementary elections in 17 Units of the area on the April15, 2023.

After a careful review of the outcomes, INEC declared Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-udo as the winner of the election and duly returned elected to represent Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency for a second term in office.

Responding to the declaration, Ukpong-udo dedicated his victory to God and to the good people of his constituency,  attributing his victory to the Grace of God upon his life and to the faith reposed in him by his people.

