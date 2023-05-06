Tribunal: Delta SDP Disowns Gbagi, Backs Oborevwori

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





Efforts by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18, 2023 election in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, to challenge the victory of Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may have suffered a serious setback following the decision of the party’s state leaders not to support Gbagi in his quest to challenge the outcome of the election at the tribunal.

Delta State SDP Chairman, Ambassador Oke Idawene, told journalists in Asaba, the state capital, that Ggagi was “on his own” as the leadership of the party in the state had washed its hands off the decision of its governorship candidate to challenge the victory of Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in court.

While Gbagi has already initiated legal action to reclaim his allegedly “stolen mandate”, the Delta State SDP Chairman, Idawene, indicated that the party had conceded defeat having returned dismal performance in the election and coming a distant fifth in the contest won by the PDP candidate.

Although, Gbagi has dismissed the withdrawal of support for him by the SDP chairman as immaterial because the man had allegedly been axed by the party, Idawene on Wednesday led the state SDP executive committee and other members of the party on a solidarity visit to Oborevwori, who is the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly.

The decision by Gbagi to drag Oborevwori, the governor-elect to election tribunal does not enjoy the support of the SDP leadership and most members of the party across the state who want the incoming governor to be free from needless distraction to settle down to the serious business of governance.

While promising to key into Oborevwori’s ‘Advancing Delta’ project for the growth and development of the state, Idawene and his team congratulated the governor-elect and pledged their unalloyed allegiance to his upcoming administration.

The SDP chairman noted that the state party leadership was unanimous in its decision to officially write to the tribunal that they were not part of any litigation against Oborevwori’s victory, stressing that the visit was a demonstration of the firm resolve for the governor-elect.

He said that the state SDP officers would not relent in their support for Oborevwori despite the obvious attacks, because the governor needs the support of all to move the state forward.

“We want to let you know that we are not part of any litigation against your emergence as Governor-elect of Delta State,” Idawene said, adding, “We are Deltans, and we are doing what Delta State stands for and not based on party affiliation.”

Responding, Oborevwori described the action of the state SDP officers as a welcome development for unity in the state, which will go down positively in the annals of the state.

He reiterated his appreciation of the immense support given to him and the PDP which culminated in the party’s unprecedented victory in 21 out of the 25 local government areas of the state.

He said that Deltans have spoken and the victory is for all the people, adding that as a Pan-Deltan he would serve with “every sense of responsibility and inclusiveness” as governor.

The governor-elect thanked the SDP officials for the visit and promised that together with all relevant stakeholders Delta State would be taken to an enviable height.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor and other members of the state House of Assembly joined Oborevwori to receive the state SDP officers.

However, the SDP governorship candidate said that he was unfazed by the antics of Idawene, saying the man had been effectively sacked from the SDP.

Describing the state party chairman as a member of the PDP, Gbagi dismissed threats to testify against him at the tribunal based on allegation that party agents were shabbily treated and their allowances not paid during the election.

“Disregard him (Oke Idawene) in totality while we set up machinery for SDP to claim this stolen mandate and build the membership swell of this great party. The SDP has come to stay in Delta State,” Gbagi said.