Sokoto New CP Resumes, Promises to Collaborate With Sister Agencies 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





The newly posted Commissioner of Police to Sokoto State Police Command, CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama, has promised to sustain the synergy with sister security agencies in the state as well as members of the Nigeria Vigilante Organisation to combat all existing and emerging crimes bedevilling the state.

Addressing journalists during his maiden press briefing, Kaigama lamented the impact of activities of bandits and other violent crimes on the people of the state and promised to ensure the police alongside other security agencies fight crimes and criminality to standstill in and around the state.

CP Kaigama, who is the 47th Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State assured the people of the state to carry out visibility policing in accordance to global best practices while adhering strictly to the fundamental human rights principles.

He called on members of the society to partner the police in combating crime while assuring stakeholders in the state that he will strengthen police -citizens relationship through the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) across all the divisions in the state as he also promised to build on the legacies of his predecessor.

He enjoined the people of the state to report criminals to the police saying their identity will not be revealed.

“When you see suspicious person in environment report to police, your identity will not be revealed,” he stated.

He further stated that security is everybody’s business stressing police alone cannot tackle the security challenges of the country.

“You know police can’t be everywhere, we have limited number of police in the country hence the need for all of you to assist the police.

“We will make sure we partner with other sister security agencies to secure the state,” he added.