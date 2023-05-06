Printers, Publishers, Others Task FG on Local Capacity Development 

Bennett Oghifo

Printers, Publishers and other stakeholders in the printing value chain have urged the federal government to provide an enabling business environment that will improve local capacity development in the sector.

They also pushed for availability of grants and facilities for the $3 billion yearly revenue book industry to further boost the struggling economy.

According to them, diversification of the economy is critical to creating wealth and employment, noting that the printing and publishing industry is well up to the task if given the necessary support.

Their appeal was prevented at the maiden edition of the International Paper, Publishing and Printing Expo, organised by DCS Integrated Media Limited in conjunction with Nigeria International Print Expo (NIPEX), the International Print on Textile Expo (IPONTEX), and Marketing and Promotional Products Expo (MAPPEX) in Lagos.

The theme of the expo was, ‘Face to Face Marketing in a Visual Age,’ which brought together stakeholders in the print industry.

The Chief Executive Officer, of Accessible Publishers Limited, Gbadega Adedapo, said the printing and publishing industries have a significant impact on the economy of the country as it contributes immensely to the employment of labour.

Adedapo, who is also the Chairman, Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG), presented a paper titled: ‘Building Synergy Between Printers and Publishers for Improved Local Production in Nigeria.’

He said the industry has many challenges crippling it, which include, brain drain, high cost of production, lack of technical, financial and human capital, piracy issues, high foreign exchange, among others.

Adedapo said for the industry to thrive in the country, there must be implementation of functional National Book Policy and new Copyright Act, stronger collaboration among players, investment in modern printing technology and equipment, quality control measures and a culture of inclusivity.

He charged publishers and printers to come together and ensure government resuscitates the moribund paper mills, as well as reduced tariffs and duty on printing materials such as paper, ink, plate, and film, among others.

Adedapo said as developed nations adopt digital innovations to modify their business models in the area of printing and publishing, it is important for Nigeria to take advantage of globalisation to standardise its processes, build capacity and improve its facilities to compete favourably in the same global market.

The Chairman, Trade Promotion Board Consular General of China, Guo Pengwen, said printing and publishing in Nigeria are facing challenges from digital technology to paper production and publishing.

He said China is upgrading its industry by digitalisation and new technology equipment.

Speaking on the relationship between Nigeria and China, Pengwen said the Asian country believes in mobility and advancement and is ready to supply funds or partner whichever country is ready to journey the economic advancement race with China.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, DCS Integrated Media Limited, Mr. Tunde Obokhai, said the expo was aimed at creating a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, collaboration and up-skilling in print business that will benefit everyone involved.

He said it was a gradual move to bring into reality the vision of having a one-stop print expo in the Nigerian printing industry, just like the famous drupa fair in Germany and IPEX fair in the United Kingdom.Printers, Publishers, Others Task FG on Local Capacity Development

Printers, Publishers, Others Task FG on Local Capacity Development

Bennett Oghifo

Printers, Publishers and other stakeholders in the printing value chain have urged the federal government to provide an enabling business environment that will improve local capacity development in the sector.

They also pushed for availability of grants and facilities for the $3 billion yearly revenue book industry to further boost the struggling economy.

According to them, diversification of the economy is critical to creating wealth and employment, noting that the printing and publishing industry is well up to the task if given the necessary support.

Their appeal was prevented at the maiden edition of the International Paper, Publishing and Printing Expo, organised by DCS Integrated Media Limited in conjunction with Nigeria International Print Expo (NIPEX), the International Print on Textile Expo (IPONTEX), and Marketing and Promotional Products Expo (MAPPEX) in Lagos.

The theme of the expo was, ‘Face to Face Marketing in a Visual Age,’ which brought together stakeholders in the print industry.

The Chief Executive Officer, of Accessible Publishers Limited, Gbadega Adedapo, said the printing and publishing industries have a significant impact on the economy of the country as it contributes immensely to the employment of labour.

Adedapo, who is also the Chairman, Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG), presented a paper titled: ‘Building Synergy Between Printers and Publishers for Improved Local Production in Nigeria.’

He said the industry has many challenges crippling it, which include, brain drain, high cost of production, lack of technical, financial and human capital, piracy issues, high foreign exchange, among others.

Adedapo said for the industry to thrive in the country, there must be implementation of functional National Book Policy and new Copyright Act, stronger collaboration among players, investment in modern printing technology and equipment, quality control measures and a culture of inclusivity.

He charged publishers and printers to come together and ensure government resuscitates the moribund paper mills, as well as reduced tariffs and duty on printing materials such as paper, ink, plate, and film, among others.

Adedapo said as developed nations adopt digital innovations to modify their business models in the area of printing and publishing, it is important for Nigeria to take advantage of globalisation to standardise its processes, build capacity and improve its facilities to compete favourably in the same global market.

The Chairman, Trade Promotion Board Consular General of China, Guo Pengwen, said printing and publishing in Nigeria are facing challenges from digital technology to paper production and publishing.

He said China is upgrading its industry by digitalisation and new technology equipment.

Speaking on the relationship between Nigeria and China, Pengwen said the Asian country believes in mobility and advancement and is ready to supply funds or partner whichever country is ready to journey the economic advancement race with China.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, DCS Integrated Media Limited, Mr. Tunde Obokhai, said the expo was aimed at creating a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, collaboration and up-skilling in print business that will benefit everyone involved.

He said it was a gradual move to bring into reality the vision of having a one-stop print expo in the Nigerian printing industry, just like the famous drupa fair in Germany and IPEX fair in the United Kingdom.Printers, Publishers, Others Task FG on Local Capacity Development