  • Saturday, 6th May, 2023

Presidential Transition Council Disowns Fake Presidential Inauguration Programme in Circulation 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

 Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Presidential Transition Council (PTC) has disowned the fake programme of events for the presidential inauguration currently in circulation on the social media.

The disclaimer was issued Saturday by the Chairman of the Council, Mr Boss Mustapha.

He said that the inauguration committee of the PTC had reached advanced stages in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on May 29, adding that various approved events would hold from the week commencing May 22.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, disclosed further that the approved programme of events would be unveiled at a World Press Conference scheduled for May 18.

 He cautioned purveyors of fake news to desist forthwith from peddling falsehood in an attempt to mislead members of the unsuspecting public.

