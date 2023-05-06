Messi Apologises over Saudi Trip without Permission

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi has apologised for his ‘unauthorised’ trip to Saudi Arabia that has led to him being suspended by the French club.

Messi admitted in an apology video on social media that he “thought he had the day off” after Sunday’s 3-1 home Ligue 1 defeat to Lorient and is now “waiting to hear” from the club over his future.

He said: “First of all, I want to apologise to my team-mates and the club. Honestly, I thought we were going to have a day off after the game like we did in previous weeks.

“I had this trip organised, which I had cancelled already. I could not cancel it again. I repeat, I want to say sorry for what I did. I am waiting to hear what the club want to do with me.”

Following his suspension, it was revealed on Wednesday that Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season, with the French champions not planning to offer the forward a new contract.

The Argentina international is understood to have asked PSG for permission to travel on a personal promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, which he did on Sunday night, having twice postponed a scheduled commercial trip due to team defeats.

However, Messi did not get that permission and was therefore suspended for two games and fined two weeks’ wages after a day of meetings between the club’s hierarchy.

Messi will miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio, but could return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

Messi, who returned to Paris on Tuesday, posted on his Instagram in partnership with VisitSaudi a picture of a row of palm trees with the caption: “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can. #visitsaudi.”

Messi joined PSG in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal after leaving Barcelona due to their financial issues.

The 35-year-old has played 71 times for the French side, scoring 31 goals, recording 34 assists and lifting the title in 2022.