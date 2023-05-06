It won’t be Easy for Napoli to Keep Osimhen, Says Peseiro

Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro reckons that Napoli have little chance of retaining the services of Victor Osimhen before the close of the summer transfer window with several top European clubs interested in the prolific striker.

The Nigeria international has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea both credited with an interest, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also contenders to sign the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner.

Although Osimhen is always appreciated by the Napoli fans, he further endeared himself to the Parthenopeans faithful by scoring the title-winning goal as Napoli were crowned Serie A champions on Thursday night after a 1-1 draw with Udinese.

Napoli are not keen to part company with their Nigerian talisman in the summer but their heads could be turned if they receive an astronomical offer from one of the rich clubs chasing the 24-year-old.

Peseiro had nothing but praise for Osimhen, saying he can walk into the starting lineup of any team in the world.

“Everyone wants to buy one like this, it won’t be easy for Napoli to keep him in the summer,” Peseiro told Tuttomercatoweb.com.

“If the Azzurri rightly ask for millions for his price tag, I am convinced that there will be several clubs willing to meet De Laurentiis’ high demands.

“This Osimhen would be a starter in any team in the world”.

Osimhen has approximately two years left on his contract with Napoli whom he joined from Lille in 2020.

Peseiro hailed Osimhen for his exceptional performances for Napoli this season and labeled him one of the best strikers in the world.

The Nigerian played a key role as Napoli ended their 33-year wait for the Serie A title after coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Udinese on Thursday night.

Osimhen, who led the line all season for Napoli, was the player that would get the goal that would win them the Scudetto as he slotted home from close range after the Udinese goalkeeper parried the ball into his path in the 52nd minute.

​The draw was enough to seal Napoli’s triumph having established a 16-point lead over second-placed Lazio, with five games to spare.

Peseiro while speaking on the quality of Osimhen after Napoli’s league triumph said to Tuttomercatoweb.com : “Victor Osimhen is one of the best strikers out there. Goal is in Victor’s blood even though he’s still very young.

“He knows how to score in every way, and he knows how to do everything else too.

“He presses continuously, he’s physical, and he plays for the team and himself. Osimhen and Napoli have done something incredible this year.”

​The Portuguese football tactician when asked about Osimhen’s goalscoring feat also said:

“It’s certainly not easy to have this continuity in front of goal, usually a centre-forward finds these numbers later in his career.

“That’s why I tell you that already today Victor is undoubtedly part of the striker’s elite. He lives with the obsession of becoming the most strong”.

​Osimhen is in contention to win the Capocannoniere, awarded to the highest goalscorer in the Italian top-flight each season.

The 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup winner leads the top scorer charts after notching 22 goals, three more than his closest challenger, Lautaro Martinez who has bagged 19 goals for Inter Milan.