AEDC and New Site Estate, Lugbe

I wish to express our displeasure over the inhumane treatment meted out by AEDC to residents of New Site Estate, FHA Lugbe, Abuja. The officials of this company have failed to deliver any single megawatt of electricity to the estate, thereby making life worthless, hazardous and unbearable for the last couple of years.

This is unacceptable as the management and staff of this entity have taken it upon themselves to deal with the hapless residents with impunity.

We call President Muhammadu Buhari, regulators and law enforcement agencies to save our souls from these modern-day tormentors who have made life unbearable for innocent citizens. The Managing Director of AEDC should be held to account for loss of innocent lives through hardship and total blackout.

AEDC misdeed at New Site Estate is not a new development, it has gone on unhindered for the last few years as it has deliberately cut off electricity supply to punish the residents of the estate for the singular reason that the residents refused to accept the crazy bills from their previous regime of estimated billing. We subscribe to full scale metering of households.

What makes the conduct by AEDC more annoying is that whilst all estates around the environs like CRD, Light House and others have steady supply of electricity, New Site is singled out for blackout because its residents insisted on prepaid meters rather than estimated billing.

We have it on good authority that all the new estates springing up within the FHA axis are being added to the feeder for New Site Estate. In addition, other estate developers like Pyacasa and T-pumpy estate have benefitted from being added to the feeder for New Site Estate, and are enjoying better supply of electricity.

Beatrice Adorh,

New Site Estate FHA, Lugbe, Abuja