Zenith Bank Swimming Gala for Primary Schools Holds Saturday

Primary schools swimmers will take their turn on Saturday as the Zenith Bank Swimming Gala for Primary School pupils takes place at Ikoyi Club 1938.

As at the time of filling this report, a total of 13 schools have registered for the competition aimed at identifying young talents in the sport.

The events to be competed for by the boys and girls that are Under Six years include; 33.3m categories of Butterfly, Backstroke, Breaststroke and Freestyle. They will also compete in the Freestyle Relay, Mix Medley Relay and the Mix Freestyle Relay.

A member of the planning committee, Akin Onabolu added that pupils who are seven years and above will compete in similar categories but in 66.6m at the Ikoyi Club Swimming pool.

Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has already charged the young swimmers to perform well like their secondary school counterparts.

Onyeagwu said: “We expect a keen contest by the young ones in the pools and our organization enjoys creating a good environment for the young ones to strive.”

Chairman of the Swimming Section, Ikedichi Kanu, stated that Ikoyi Cub was ready to make the primary school pupils enjoy themselves in the one-day competition.