WACOT Hosts Elite Distributors, Rewards Them with Gifts

WACOT Limited, a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, recently held an event to recognize and reward its top distributors of agri-inputs such as fertilizer, herbicides, and seeds. The gathering in Abuja celebrated fifteen of the highest-grossing distributors, who received various gifts, including a brand-new Hilux vehicle for the leading distributor.

Other distributors of WACOT’s agri-inputs also received exciting gifts at the event. The company also shared its plans for this year’s farming season and reiterated its commitment to Nigeria’s food security.

Executive Director and Vice Chairman of TGI (Africa), Farouk Gumel, expressed his appreciation for the distributors’ partnership and emphasized the importance of honest feedback.

He said, “I would like to congratulate all the recipients and say that the awards are not just for your performance and sales but also for your belief in Nigeria’s food security journey. As we congratulate each other for our successes, we should also continue to give each other honest feedback on what we need to do to improve.”

The Chief Operating Officer of WACOT Limited., Bibhu Nanda, highlighted the crucial role of the distributors in ensuring food security nationwide.

“Our distributors are people who create wealth in the agriculture eco-system and ensure food security. That is what we all need in Nigeria, a situation where we can collaborate for success,” he said.

